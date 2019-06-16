Investor Gary Hindes, the Greenville, Del.- and New York-based head of the Delaware Bay Co. who’s made a career of suing government agencies for bungling takeovers of financial companies, is hoping for profit and bracing for propaganda as the Trump administration considers doing what President Barack Obama never accomplished: ending the federal government’s takeover of housing-finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and returning them to private control — with or without the same implicit guarantee that Congress will bail them out if they ever run out of money.