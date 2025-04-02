These local billionaires made the Forbes list for the first time this year

A handful of wealthy business executives and investors from the Philadelphia region, led by residential landlord Mitchell Morgan, made Forbes’ annual list of the world’s billionaires for the first time this year.

Morgan — the 70-year-old founder and CEO of Conshohocken-based Morgan Properties — and his family have a net worth of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes, making them No. 639 on the list released this week.

Familiar names on the list included investor Jeff Yass, Pennsylvania’s richest man, whose net worth more than doubled to $59 billion in 2025, up from $27.6 billion last year. That catapulted him to 25th on the list. The cofounder of Bala Cynwyd-based trading firm Susquehanna International Group is a major player in Republican politics.

Topping the 2025 list were technologists Elon Musk (net worth of $342 billion), Mark Zuckerberg ($216 billion), and Jeff Bezos ($215 billion). The ranks of the world’s billionaires grew by 247 this past year, Forbes reported, and the more than 3,000 people on the list had a combined net worth of $16.1 trillion, up $2 trillion over last year.

Here are some of the newcomers from the Philly region.

Mitchell Morgan and family

Company: Morgan Properties

Net worth: $5.5 billion

Ranking: 639

Morgan, of Bryn Mawr, founded his eponymous real estate company in 1985. Today the firm says it owns more than 95,000 apartment units in 19 states. It’s the third largest owner of apartments in the United States, according to Forbes. Morgan, a Temple alumnus, is also chairman of the university’s board. He made Forbes’ October 2024 list of the wealthiest Americans, but 2025 marks his first spot on the global billionaire list.

Bruce E. Toll

Company: Toll Brothers, BET Investments

Net worth: $1.9 billion

Ranking: 1,850

Toll, 81, cofounded the Fort Washington-based luxury homebuilder with his brother Robert in 1967. The Fortune 500 company builds in 24 states. Robert Toll died in 2022. Beyond housing, Bruce Toll, through BET Investments, has also invested in health care and telecom companies. He has homes in Abington and Palm Beach, Fla.

Amanda Westphal Radcliffe and family

Company: Vertex Inc.

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Ranking: 2,790

Radcliffe, 57, and her sister, Stefanie (see below), each own 21% of the King of Prussia-based tax software firm founded by their father, the late Ray Westphal, in 1978. His wife, Antoinette, was the company’s first employee. The company went public in 2020. Amanda Westphal Radcliffe, of Malvern, joined Vertex’s board in 1993 and previously held a number of roles at the company. She’s also chair emeritus of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation Board of Advisors.

Stefanie Westphal Thompson and family

Company: Vertex Inc.

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Ranking: 2,790

Thompson, 62, of Media, joined the company in 1991 and serves on the board.