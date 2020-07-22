Vertex software (and products by competitors such as Avalara and TaxJar) consolidate companies’ diverse business sales taxes much as ADP and Paychex handle payroll taxes, said certified public accountant James M. Brower Jr., partner at Marks Paneth LLP in Philadelphia. Sales taxes have been applied more often to online sales since a 2018 Supreme Court decision made it easier for states to pursue taxes from “distant companies,” including foreign sellers. And many states allow county, district, and city sales taxes. Some even tax shipping charges.