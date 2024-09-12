These Philly-area companies made Fortune’s list of best health-care workplaces

Two Philadelphia-area companies landed on Fortune’s list of the best large workplaces in the health-care industry for 2024, one of which did so for the first time.

The list of 45 top large health workplaces, published Thursday, took into consideration over 185,000 employee survey responses, including their insight on company culture, from companies with at least 1,000 employees. The surveys are administered by Great Place to Work, a workplace consultancy.

Main Line Health, based in Radnor, was a new addition to the list this year, coming in at No. 45.

“We are thrilled to be ranked one of the nation’s top workplaces in health care,” said Pam Teufel, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Main Line Health.

The nonprofit health system, founded in 1985, has five hospitals among its network and serves Philadelphia and its western suburbs.

“Each of our more than 13,000 employees is an important contributor to providing the highest level of care to our patients,” said Teufel. “We focus every day on providing an environment where our people feel valued and motivated so that they can thrive in their careers. It means so much to be recognized for our efforts.”

Siemens Healthineers, a company that develops healthcare technology and medical products, came in at No. 42, down from No. 31 in 2023. While Siemens’ global headquarters is in Germany, its U.S. operations are based in Malvern.

“This honor could not be possible without each of our employees collectively demonstrating our commitment to a unique and inclusive culture,” David Pacitti, president and head of the Americas for Siemens Healthineers, said.

Fortune’s list of best small and medium sized health-care workplaces, which must have between 10 and 999 employees, includes two Philadelphia-area companies this year: Philadelphia-based veterinary network IndeVets at No. 10 and Mount Laurel-based Array Behavioral Care at No. 46.