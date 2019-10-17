Philadelphia’s 100 largest public companies brought on a few more women to their boards of directors in 2018, making marginal progress over last year, according to the Forum of Executive Women’s annual report.
There are now 12 of Philly’s largest publicly-traded companies with no women on the board, down from 35 companies just five years ago, according to the Women in Leadership report, set to be released today.
Philly companies without any women on theer board as of 2018 regulatory filings include: Brightview Holdings, CrossAmerica Partners, Ditech Holding, Falcon Minerals, Gaming & Leisure Properties, inTEST, J&J Snack Foods, Lannett Co., Marlin Business Services, Nistras Group, Omega Flex, and RCM Technologies.
Compiled with accounting and audit firm, PwC, the Forum of Executive Women’s annual ranking charts the progress of women who have joined Philly’s corporate boards, as well as the number of women in the C-suites and among companies’ top earners.
“There was progress,” said Forum president Lisa Detwiler, whose full-time position is general counsel and chief compliance officer at FS Investments, headquartered in the Philadelphia Navy Yard. “We saw an increase in number of board seats held by women and companies championing board diversity.”
The Forum has dubbed “champions of board diversity” as public companies with 30% or more women on the board of directors.
In 2018, those with 30% or more women on the board grew to 17 out of 100 Philadelphia companies, up from 12 in the prior year.
“The report itself is a great rallying cry, and for the Forum and women in the region to act and to apply for board seats,” Detwiler said. “Where we need progress is female CEOs and among the top earners at public companies."
Detwiler’s employer, FS Investments is a holding company for a publicly traded fund, FS KKR Capital Corp., which was among those companies that added a woman to the board in 2018. FS KKR added Barbara Adams as an independent director.
Other companies that added their first female board member in 2018 included Entercom Communications, Essent Group, Oritani Financial and PREIT, the Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.