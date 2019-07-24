A prominent group of 15 aviation attorneys is joining Fox Rothschild, positioning the Philadelphia-based law firm "as an industry leader in aviation-related litigation, commercial disputes and FAA compliance, regulatory and safety issues,” said Fox CEO Mark L. Silow.
The group, which comes from the Richmond, Virginia’s LeClairRyan firm, will be led by aviation specialists Mark A. Dombroff and Diane Westwood Wilson. The team will be dispatched to Fox offices throughout the nation, in Washington D.C., New York, West Palm Beach, Dallas and San Francisco. Fox announced it will open an office in northern Virginia to headquarter several members of the group.
In addition to national and international aerospace litigation and transactions, the LeClairRyan attorneys specialize in drone and anti-drone matters.