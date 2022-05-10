The Mariner East Pipeline system, now completed, paid $24 millions in fines, and was three years late to the finish line. Now it’s driving up exports of fracked gas liquids from the Philly region.

— Ezequiel Minaya(@zekeminaya, business@inquirer.com)

Nearly once a day last year, a large tanker sailed up the Delaware River and docked at Marcus Hook Terminal to take on a cargo of liquid fuel, produced mostly from the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations in Western Pennsylvania and neighboring states.

The fuels — propane, butane, and ethane — were destined for markets in Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and South America, where they’re used for heating, motor fuel, and as raw material for petrochemical manufacturing. Almost all the products were piped into Marcus Hook via the controversial Mariner East Pipeline system, the fuel transportation network whose protracted construction was hugely disruptive along its 350-mile route but finally seems to be delivering on its promise as an economic engine.

What else you need to know ...

Drugmaker vs. the FDA: KVK Tech has clashed with local, federal, and regional officials over its mobile trailers, parking, worker safety and its main plant’s waste water. And Murty Vepuri — the firm’s “de facto” owner, the government says — faces a federal criminal charge that he conspired to undermine the Food and Drug Administration by using an unapproved drug ingredient.

Tax breaks under scrutiny: In the end, three years after he endured a torrent of scrutiny and pointed attacks from political opponents, Democratic power broker and businessman George E. Norcross III got his tax credits.

Small business and child care: As the nation’s labor shortage continues, many small employers are weighing the best benefits to offer both prospective and current employees, and among those in high demand is assistance with dependents.

The average price for a gallon of gas nationwide hit $4.33 on Monday.