Copley Equity Partners, a Boston- and Denver-based investment firm, is pumping expansion capital into Ardmore-based Gregory FCA, a 77-person, $11.4 million (yearly sales) public-relations agency that calls itself the largest such firm in Philadelphia and one of the 50 largest in the U.S.
“The game plan is to double and triple the size of the company,” said Greg Matusky, founder and chief executive at Gregory FCA. The FCA stands for “financial communications agency,” but the firm has expanded since its 1990 founding. It also represents healthcare, information technology, e-sports and other clients, offering what Matusky calls “tech-enabled P.R.” including online, data-backed and social-media programs.
Copley invests at least $5 million in each of the companies it backs, said firm cofounder Rob Copley in an email. Copley’s family owns corporate and federal data and voice phone provider Granite Telecommunications Inc., and Copley Equity Partners invests the family’s money.
The group’s other investments include Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in Manhattan, the supply chain firm Hospital Couriers Corp., of Denver and ClearCost Health of San Francisco, among others.
Copley is a minority shareholder, said Matusky. “But the intent is to grow. We put a couple of million dollars onto our balance sheet to acquire more talent, perhaps other firms, and to add service levels.”
Matusky said he and business partner Joe Anthony retain majority ownership and will still run Gregory FCA, which remains based in Ardmore.
“We see a significant opportunity to expand the platform that Gregory FCA has built," Copley’s Peter Trovato said in a statement. The firm has a history of “reinvention” as communications tech changed over the past 30 years, he added, noting the O’Dwyers advertising newsletter ranks Gregory FCA among the “top 10 financial PR firms,” with clients including Nuveen (bonds), Janney Montgomery Scott (securities), and People’s United Bank of Connecticut.
Gregory FCA was among the leaders in bringing financial companies into social media and other digital direct marketing venues, added cofounder Anthony.