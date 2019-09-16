Philadelphia Navy Yard-based FS Investments will host the Women In Investing Network of Philadelphia on Thursday, Sept. 19, for a panel discussion on trends in institutional investing.
The event, “Invest Like an Institution,” will explore how pensions, foundations and endowments are allocating their assets to meet today’s capital market challenges and how individual retail investors can learn from this institutional approach.
The event is open to the public.
FS employees will receive complimentary admission; college students will pay $10 for tickets. Pricing for non-FS employees and other registration details are available at the Women in Investing Network’s website: https://www.winofphiladelphia.org/events/alternative-investing.
An RSVP is due by Wednesday, Sept. 18.
The event will take place at the FS Education Center at FS Investments’ headquarters, 201 Rouse Blvd., Philadelphia 19112, and registration will open at 6 p.m. The panel will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Confirmed panelists include Robin Wiessmann, Pennsylvania’s secretary of banking and securities; Katie Poole of Mill Creek Capital, and Paula Campbell Roberts of KKR.