Among its recent senior hires are Vincent Amatulli, formerly of Broadridge Financial Solutions and Goldman Sachs in New York, who took over as senior managing director and chief technology and operations officer in January from Zach Klehr; Robert Stark, formerly of JPMorgan Asset Management, New York, who took over late last year as FS’s senior managing director of corporate development, replacing Mike Carter; and Marc Bryant, senior managing director and chief legal officer, who left Fidelity Investments in Boston to take the job, starting June 10.