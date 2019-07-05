The Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, of Scranton, is opening a regional campus at AtlantiCare, the southern New Jersey health system Geisinger acquired in 2015.
A group of 18 third-year medical students will start receiving clinical instruction at AtlantiCare’s campuses in Atlantic City and Pomona on July 15, AtlantiCare said. The students will also rotate through other AtlantiCare outpatient, primary, and specialty care sites throughout southern New Jersey.
Geisinger is based in Danville, Pa., and had $6.5 billion in revenue in fiscal 2018.
It has 11 hospital campuses, including the two in New Jersey. The medical school, which Geisinger acquired in 2017, has 426 medical students and 101 graduate students, according to an annual financial disclosure published in November.