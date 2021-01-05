Last winter, Aro cut a deal with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., which agreed to pay up to $1.4 billion for successful treatments developed by Aro. “Ionis has exercised a license for one of the programs we are collaborating on. It is headed into preclinical development in 2021,” Dillon confirmed. She declined to say how much Ionis has paid so far, or name the target, beyond noting it is “a rare genetic muscle disease.”