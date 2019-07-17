“University City is the perfect neighborhood to bring GIANT Heirloom Market to – a vibrant, fast-paced community full of professionals and students looking for fresh, healthy, convenient food,” Angel Cordero, who managed the first Giant Heirloom Market opening and will be the University City store manager, said in a news release. "Just like GIANT Heirloom Market, the University City community is a neighborhood bursting with creativity and innovation, making for the perfect pairing. We can’t wait to open our doors and get to know our new neighbors!”