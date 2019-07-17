University City residents will be getting a new grocery store next month, with Giant Food Stores’ urban format store, Heirloom Market, opening Aug. 2.
The new 9,950-square-foot store at 3401 Chestnut St. will include kombucha on tap, a sampling section, an olive oil and vinegar blending station, grab-and-go meals, and products from local companies like High Street on Market, Claudio Specialty Foods, Isgro Pastries and One Village Coffee,.
Customers will also be able to electronically access items found in larger Giant stores and order them for next-day pick up or delivery.
“University City is the perfect neighborhood to bring GIANT Heirloom Market to – a vibrant, fast-paced community full of professionals and students looking for fresh, healthy, convenient food,” Angel Cordero, who managed the first Giant Heirloom Market opening and will be the University City store manager, said in a news release. "Just like GIANT Heirloom Market, the University City community is a neighborhood bursting with creativity and innovation, making for the perfect pairing. We can’t wait to open our doors and get to know our new neighbors!”
This is the Carlisle-based company’s second urban format store to open in Philadelphia. It plans to open other locations at 1002 N. Second St. in Northern Liberties and 201 South St. in Queen Village.
The University City store will also include plant-based foods, a gluten-free section, wine, beer, and sushi. The company has anticipated the opening will create about 50 full- and part-time jobs. The store will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
“The opening of our second GIANT Heirloom Market store reaffirms GIANT’s continued commitment not only to the Philadelphia region, but also to our strategic investment in the city’s urban core,” Nicholas Bertram, Giant’s president said in a news release. “We’re thankful for the community’s enthusiastic response to our first GIANT Heirloom Market in Graduate Hospital and look forward to introducing this innovative design and concept to University City next month.”
Giant first announced this urban format store concept during its 95th anniversary celebration at Dilworth Park with Mayor Kenney and other public officials in October. The first store opened in January at 2303 Bainbridge St.
“[In] many cities, including parts of our own, access to fresh foods can be woefully lacking,” Kenney said at the event, “so we are always grateful when new stores and resources come to town.”