GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the big U.K.-based drugmaker with roots in Philadelphia, says it will spend $120 million upgrading its manufacturing complex in Upper Merion Township so it can speed what chief executive Emma Walmsley called “the next generation" of cancer treatments and get them to market “years” faster.
The move to upgrade the Schuylkill River Road facilities is part of a $400 million Glaxo modernization effort that also includes improvements at Glaxo’s biopharma factory in Rockville, Md. and its Hamilton, Montana vaccine works, said Kirk Brown, Glaxo’s vice president for biopharmaceuticals and sterile manufacturing, in an interview.
The upgrades preserve Glaxo jobs at the facility, which employs around 350. Brown, a Philadelphia native (St. Joe’s Prep-Princeton-Wharton), said improvements will include automation equipment, improved data connections between labs and production sites, and controlled environments, where medicines that may sell for a million dollars a batch, or more, can be reliably produced.
Among the first of a new wave of treatments Glaxo expects to make in Upper Merion (alongside current medicines) is ICOS -- “inducible T-cell co-stimulatory” receptor agonist -- which has been in clinical trials for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (skin cancers).
CEO Walmsley has been beefing up Glaxo’s formerly depleted cancer-fighting capabilities as well as its vaccines unit, while spinning off its consumer products group, in partnership with Pfizer, to form a new drugstore supply joint venture company.
In 2009, just 2 percent of Glaxo biopharmaceutical sales were large-molecule, complex proteins; today it’s more than half, Brown said. “In 2018 we had 8 oncology products in our pipeline. Today it’s 17.”
The investment renews the company’s commitment to keep making treatments at the River Road complex, where Glaxo sold a neighboring office facility in 2017; and to Glaxo’s R&D operations in Upper Providence Township, a 20-minute drive to the west, where Glaxo employs more than 3,000 at its R&D center and labs.
Developer Brian O’Neill and his partners have been marketing the former Glaxo office space and other aging facilities along the west bank of the Schuylkill to life-science companies.
Upper Merion is one of nine Glaxo manufacturing sites in the U.S. Philadelphia was home to Glaxo’s U.S. predecessor, Smith, Kline & French. The company has another major U.S. hub in North Carolina.
Besides the suburban labs, warehouses and factory, the company has offices in Philadelphia. In 2013 Glaxo consolidated the last occupants of its former 800,000 square foot Center City high-rise complex, into a new 200,000 sf building at the Navy Yard, which now employs around 1,000 sales, marketing and other office personnel.
The Upper Merion factory, built in 1996, was designed to make and ship products from cell cultures such as Nucala, an asthma treatment.
“The newly-outfitted manufacturing space is made to be more flexible than traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment,” Glaxo said in a statement. “Upper Merion uses emerging technologies in bioreactors, such as single-use and disposable components, which eliminates the need for complex retrofitting and sterilizing that is typical in most manufacturing plants." The complex will also include a new analytical lab, “streamlined” quality and commercial testing, and closer links between research and production.
Glaxo is also looking to broaden the uses of its new treatments.