“The newly-outfitted manufacturing space is made to be more flexible than traditional pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment,” Glaxo said in a statement. “Upper Merion uses emerging technologies in bioreactors, such as single-use and disposable components, which eliminates the need for complex retrofitting and sterilizing that is typical in most manufacturing plants." The complex will also include a new analytical lab, “streamlined” quality and commercial testing, and closer links between research and production.