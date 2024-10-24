Goldfish tries on a new name: Chilean Sea Bass

The iconic orange Goldfish snack is getting a new name: Chilean Sea Bass.

Fret not, the recipe is still the same, and the name change is only temporary.

“Chilean Sea Bass are just like regular Goldfish,” the new packaging touts, which includes the familiar face of an orange Goldfish with sunglasses. “Except they’re called Chilean Sea Bass, which is more sophisticated.”

The marketing stunt aims to reach adults and remind consumers that the snack isn’t just for kids. The name change was announced on the brand’s Instagram page on Wednesday.

The snack is beloved by people of all ages, Danielle Brown, vice president of Goldfish, noted in a statement shared with The Inquirer.

“As a playful reminder, we went ahead and gave our iconic cheddar cracker a new, fun, grown-up name,” said Brown. “This campaign is a continuation of our brand journey to tap adult snackers and expand our market presence, a journey we first embarked on in 2020.”

The product is available for purchase online through Oct. 30, while supplies last. On Thursday around noon, the day’s supply of fish had run out, and a note on the website suggested customers return the following morning “to fish for more Chilean Sea Bass.”

A billion-dollar brand continues to grow

Goldfish is one of the most successful brands from Camden-based Campbell Soup Co. and continues to evolve with distinct flavors as it expands its reach.

The brand is one of three at the company that generate over a $1 billion in sales annually along with Pepperidge Farm and Campbell’s. A fourth billion-dollar brand is also on the horizon, as of September: Rao’s, which was recently acquired by Campbell.

The choice of Chilean Sea Bass for the name is quite fitting in that the fish is one that has also gone through a rebranding process. Originally known as the Patagonian toothfish, the creature is in fact not a sea bass at all, according to the New York Times. In 2002, the outlet reported that diners had to head to Chile or Argentina some 10 years prior to eat the fish, and that it had since grown in popularity.

“Chilean Sea Bass is inherently a dish that appeals to adults,” said Brown. “It sounds sophisticated to match a sophisticated adult palate.”

The rebranding comes as Goldfish continues to grow as a brand. The snack has seen 50% net sales growth in five years, noted Chris Foley, president of the snacks division, in September. Canada is a fast-growing market for the snack, and the company is also launching it in Mexico.

“We’ve transformed this brand from a kid snack to an all family snack,” said Foley.

Goldfish got its start in 1958, as a birthday gift that a second-generation Swiss baker made for his wife, whose astrological sign was Pisces. When the product became available in distinct flavors to American customers in 1962, it was billed primarily as a bar snack. Since then, Goldfish has expanded to include more flavors such as Frank’s RedHot, Old Bay, and spicy dill pickle. The company also announced the launch of Goldfish Crisps in 2023, a version of the snack made with potato.

Campbell aims to have Goldfish bring in net sales of $1.3 billion by the 2027 fiscal year, which would make it the largest brand for the company, Foley noted in September.

The new temporary identity change to Goldfish comes as Campbell seeks its own name change. The company, which is over 150 years old, has long been known for its soups but also sells snacks, prepared meals, and beverages. In September, Mark Clouse, president and CEO of Campbell, announced that the company aimed to change its name from Campbell Soup Co. to The Campbell’s Co., pending shareholder approval.

“We will always love soup, and we’ll never take our eye off of this critical business, but today, we’re so much more than soup,” said Clouse in September.