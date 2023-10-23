Here’s how to get free candy delivered on Halloween if you run out

The scariest thing that could happen to a grown-up on Halloween? Running out of candy. This year, there is an alternative to asking your child to donate some of their hard-earned goodies to the family bowl or running to the closest convenience store. Gopuff, the Philly-founded delivery service, has partnered with candymaker Mars Inc., to deliver free candy to homes on Halloween.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31, customers will be able to order free replenishments to be delivered straight to their door by Gopuff, while supplies last. Customers will have to order the candies exclusively from the M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad website, not on the Gopuff app.

“From our first ever M&M’S Halloween Rescue Squad to new product innovations, we’re doing everything we can to inspire more moments of everyday happiness this season,” said Tim LeBel, president of sales and chief Halloween officer at Mars, in a statement.

The candies available through the partnership include fun-sized bags of milk chocolate or peanut M&Ms and a variety pack that can include Skittles, Snickers, Twix, Starburst, and M&Ms.

The partnership comes as a result of a survey commissioned by Mars that found that almost half of Americans have feared running out of candy. The majority of those surveyed also said they consumed some of their candy stash before trick or treating begins on Halloween night. The survey was conducted online in September among 2,208 adults.

“As one of the leading delivery companies in the United States, Gopuff provides speedy delivery service across the country in under an hour,” said a Mars representative via email.

It’s not the first time Gopuff has partnered with another brand to bring customers free items. This year, when Carbone, the Italian-American restaurant, launched its spicy vodka sauce, Gopuff delivered free jars of sauce to customers who bought another item needed to make the pasta dish from the delivery platform marketplace. And in 2020, White Claw, the alcoholic seltzer, hosted a series of virtual games on Twitch, the streaming platform, in which players could earn prizes, delivered straight to their door by Gopuff.

Gopuff has also grown from its origins as a delivery goods startup to being a food operator, training its own staff to make Starbucks drinks and hot food items.