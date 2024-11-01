Gopuff now accepts SNAP payments

There’s a new place to shop with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Gopuff, the Philly-founded on-demand delivery service, is now accepting SNAP payments, the company announced Friday.

“We are honored to now allow SNAP-eligible families access to the groceries they need in the fastest and most affordable way,” said cofounder and co-CEO Yakir Gola.

Gopuff was launched in 2013 by Gola and Rafael Ilishayev when they were students at Drexel University. The service delivers grocery items to customers in as little as 15 minutes, the company touts.

Customers can now add an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card as their payment option and then shop online for SNAP-eligible items. When checking out digitally, they can check their EBT balance and also use an additional payment method on the order to cover the cost of non-SNAP-eligible items.

There are thousands of SNAP-eligible items on Gopuff’s marketplace, according to spokesperson Brigid Gorham. Customers can search for specific products in the app and then filter results with the SNAP EBT category. Once a customer adds their EBT card details to their account, items in the shopping cart will also display a “SNAP Eligible” label under the price if it qualifies.

In April, Gopuff partnered with Philly-founded Misfits Market to offer customers a selection of fresh groceries. While the delivery company had previously sold some fresh produce in select markets, it had not sold bread, meat, seafood, or a robust selection of dairy, fruit, and vegetables. The partnership allowed Gopuff to double its fresh produce offering.