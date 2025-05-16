How to spend $70 or less on a weekly grocery haul for two in the Philly area

Asha Prihar rarely pays more than $70 for a week’s worth of groceries for her and her boyfriend.

That’s about half what even the most budget-savvy twentysomething couples typically spend, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Philadelphia woman‘s secret: She’s made her supermarket trips fun.

“I have a very gamified approach to buying groceries now,” said Prihar, who is in her 20s. “How can I optimize what I’m eating this week to be the least amount of money possible?”

She meticulously meal plans, incorporating nonperishables she already has at home. She takes advantage of coupons and rewards, frequenting multiple stores to make the most of deals.

On her private Instagram, she often posts these grocery hauls, which in recent weeks have ranged from $28 to $57.

Hauls like Prihar’s have become increasingly common on Instagram and TikTok in recent years. Not all users highlight low-budget hauls, or even post the price of their shopping trips. Some focus on healthy eating or diversifying their meals.

But amid continued inflation and economic uncertainty, more consumers are looking for ways to save money, and the topic has infiltrated social media accounts beyond those focused on financial advice.

Grace Nenow, a lifestyle influencer who goes by @jadoregrace on Instagram and TikTok, said she gets direct messages whenever she posts a grocery haul. In response to the positive feedback, she is trying to share them more often with her more than 47,000 followers.

“A lot of people are just looking for ideas for what to cook during the week, what to buy at the grocery store,” said the 31-year-old Logan Square resident. And “saving money is always a really great engagement factor for content.”

Earlier this month, she shared a haul of high-protein, high-fiber foods from Aldi. The order was delivered by Instacart and included salmon, shrimp, ground beef, fruit, and tons of green veggies. In the video, Nenow said the total was $140 — “which is incredible, in my opinion.”

Full-time content creator Caroline Granger posted her first grocery haul on Instagram and TikTok earlier this month, having been inspired by other posts. The 25-year-old Old City resident shopped at Trader Joe’s and Riverwards Produce and said she spent about $120, though she didn’t include the cost in her video.

“This one was to show more healthy options,” said Granger, who goes by @carogranger9 on TikTok and @ccaroline.granger on Instagram and has about 86,000 combined followers.

In the future, she added, “I do see myself doing hauls on how to save money, especially living in the city.”

Why grocery haul?

Sharing grocery hauls is just one way consumers have made saving money into a kind of competition.

Others have opted for social-media trends like No-Buy or Low-Buy 2025, in which people eliminate or drastically reduce spending on nonessentials. Some have committed to budgeting by hand.

The goals of these challenges vary, but can include building an emergency fund, paying off debt, or saving for a large purchase.

For Prihar, chasing discounts on groceries allows her to save money for more fun activities in the city, such as seeing off-Broadway shows.

“This is a way that I can control what I’m spending,” Prihar said. “There are a lot of areas [like utilities] where you can‘t.”

It does require a time investment. Prihar estimated she spends one to two hours a week researching deals, clipping digital coupons, and meal planning, plus however long it takes to go to one or more grocery stores.

But over time, she said, she has streamlined the process. Sometimes, she clips coupons at a leisurely pace while relaxing.

“The alternative to me clipping coupons would be me scrolling social media,” Prihar said. Deal-hunting, instead, “is productive scrolling.”

And, she said, her new habits save her time and mental energy during the week. She used to stare at her kitchen cabinets after work, contemplating what she wanted to eat that night.

Now she’s left with less guesswork — and more money.

How to shop and save like a grocery hauler

Grocery haulers swear their money-saving habits eventually become second nature. Here’s how to get started.