Two Hahnemann University Hospital residency programs run by Drexel University School of Medicine professors have found new homes in the Philadelphia region.
Urology, with 10 residents, is moving to Main Line Health’s Lankenau Medical Center and Bryn Mawr Hospital.
In Family Medicine, 20 of 22 residents have agreed to follow faculty members to Tower Health’s Chestnut Hill Hospital.
As of Monday, fewer than five of 583 Hahnemann residents and fellows still need to find places to continue their medical training, a Hahnemann spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the bankrupt Hahnemann University Hospital is gearing for an auction of its Medicare provider agreement. Hahneman’s 550 residency slots are attached to that agreement and managed by Drexel University.
The bid-to-beat is the $7.5 million offered by Tower Health, which operates Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., and five community hospitals in Southeastern Pennsylvania.
Additional bids are due Wednesday, and, if other bidders emerge — as is expected — an auction will happen Thursday morning at the Center City offices of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP, which is representing Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in the bankruptcy filed June 30.
The sale of Hahnemann’s Medicare agreement has a contingency unrelated to the bankruptcy that would limit federal regulators to a $3 million claw back for Medicare overpayments. As of Friday, that approval had not been granted. Medicare officials did not provide an update Monday.
The Medicare agreement is valuable because they residency slots would go to the owner of the Hahnemann agreement after the current residents complete their training.