The owner of Hahnemann University Hospital is expected to file for bankruptcy protection Friday, according to a notice on the web site of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which oversees medical schools’ sponsorship of residency and fellowship programs.
“The ACGME has been notified that the hospital will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on or about June 28, 2019 with the intention to wind down hospital operations and subsequently close Hahnemann,” the group wrote on its website.
A bankruptcy filing by Philadelphia Academic Health System, which also owns St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, has been expected in recent weeks as the company failed to get what they considered a satisfactory lifeline from state officials or reach a deal to sell Hahnemann before closing it.
The company had no comment on the notice to the accreditation group.
The hospital announced Wednesday that it will shut its doors for good on or about Sept. 6 and told state regulators it it would eliminate 2,572 jobs by Aug. 25.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday ordered Hahnemann to halt any steps toward closure before officials approve a plan that ensures the safety of patients.
Despite the state’s effort to keep the hospital open though the July Fourth holiday, a time of year when Philadelphia officials expect an higher-than-normal number of transports in Philadelphia, the number of patients is expected to steadily decline as doctors hesitate to send patients there.
“You cannot admit a patient, no matter what the state or the law says, if you don’t have adequate supplies to take care of them," said Patricia Lyons, a nephrologist and internal medicine doctor who is part of a group independent physicians associated with Hahnemann.
The number of patients at the hospital has fallen to about 180 today from more than 200 yesterday. The hospital’s owner, PAHS, attributed the census decline to the closure announcement, which has led patients to stay away. Some patients awaiting transplants may be moved by their doctors because of the uncertainty over whether Hahnemann will have the resources to care for them long-term.
Hahnemann’s owner is Joel Freedman, a California investment banker who bought Hahnemann and St. Chris from Tenet Healthcare Corp. early last year for $170 million. He said in April that the hospital was losing $3 million to $5 million a month and would have to close without help from the state and others.
Hahnemann is the primary teaching hospital for the Drexel University College of Medicine and employs about 500 residents. A federal program that helps pay for doctor training reimburses Hahnemann about $100,000 annually for each of them.