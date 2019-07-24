Hahnemann University Hospital on Wednesday announced that over the next two weeks it will “release” the more than 583 residents and fellows whose training has been disrupted by the planned closure of the Center City institution.
The staggered releases will start Monday and continue through August 6, allowing residents to move to new programs. The residents and fellows will continue receiving salary and benefits though August 25 or until they start their new program, Hahnemann management said in a statement.
“Helping our residents and fellows continue their training and launch their careers with a minimum of disruption has been a top priority of our closure plan,” said Ron Dreskin, interim system chief executive for Philadelphia Academic Health System, which filed for bankruptcy protection on July 1.
Temple University Health System said Tuesday that 79 Hahnemann residents had agreed to move to Temple. Penn Medicine has made more than 60 offers to Hahnemann residents, more than 90 percent of which have been accepted, a spokesman said.
The next bankruptcy hearing, on the process for bidding on St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, among other matters, is scheduled for Friday, in Wilmington.
A consortium of Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and Temple University Health System has already expressed interest in buying the 188-bed teaching hospital out of bankruptcy.
A bankruptcy document filed on July 16 said that preliminary talks had occurred with two additional potential buyers. One of them is likely a partnership that includes Tower and Drexel, several sources said.
A spokeswoman for Drexel said Tuesday she could not confirm that the two were contemplating a bid for the North Philadelphia safety-net hospital, which had an operating loss of $48 million on $291 million in revenue in Tenet’s last full year of ownership.
Tower provided this statement: “Tower Health shares in the concerns of ensuring that the healthcare needs of the children served by St. Christopher’s Hospital are met. Like other health systems, Tower Health continually evaluates opportunities to determine if they align with our strategic goals of enhancing our services to the community. We are able to comment only when we have definitive information that can be shared with the public.”
A successful bidder for St. Christopher’s will gain not just the opportunity to continue the institution’s 143-year legacy, but also access to 125 pediatric residency slots, a vital asset for medical schools.
As is the case at Hahnemann, the St. Christopher’s real estate is not part of the bankruptcy. Harrison Street Real Estate, of Chicago, owns the parking garage at St. Christopher’s. The remainder of the real estate at the children’s hospital is owned by entities controlled by Joel Freedman and his family.