If there were ever a time for the Philadelphia region to prove its mettle as a center for medical education, this is it.
The impending closure of Hahnemann University Hospital is forcing about 570 residents who work at the Center City institution to find a new place to continue their training. Slated to close by early September, the hospital is already seeing a rapidly dwindling number of inpatients.
Hahnemann’s closure is causing “the largest orphaning of medical residents in the history of the United States,” Drexel University said in a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas lawsuit against Hahnemann and its corporate parents. Drexel handles the educational side of Hahnemann’s residency programs.
Before residents can move to new programs, officials at Hahnemann, which employs the residents and receives about $100,000 in annual reimbursement from the federal government for each resident’s training, must release them. As of Wednesday, that had not started happening, a program director at Hahnemann said.
A spokesman for Hahnemann said the company couldn’t yet say when the residents and the money attached to them would be released.
Meanwhile, other health systems in the region are reaching out to displaced residents and are scrambling to figure out how they can claim some of Hahnemann’s residency slots — a valuable commodity that is capped by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which supplies the money to pay residents.
“Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is very supportive of resident and student education programs and are currently working with Graduate Medical Education leaders across our organization to support this transition,” said a spokeswoman for Trinity, which includes five hospitals in Southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware.
Hahnemann’s closure, announced June 26, blindsided the trainees, especially those who just arrived in the city to start the training, and made them afraid of talking about it, fearing that hospital management could do something to jeopardize future training opportunities. Some of them told The Inquirer that they face intense pressure from Drexel faculty not to talk about what’s going on.
One resident agreed Tuesday to an interview, but called back a few hours later to rescind the comments because the department chairman had forbidden residents from speaking to the media.
Drexel’s Philadelphia lawsuit, filed June 21, was an attempt to prevent an abrupt closure of the hospital. Since then, the corporate owner of Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, led by California investment banker Joel Freedman, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Freedman bought the hospitals in January 2018 from Tenet Healthcare Corp. for $170 million.
In a filing in bankruptcy Tuesday, Drexel said Hahnemann and its corporate parents were “unilaterally communicating with other institutions for the transfer of the approximately 570 participants in Drexel’s residency programs.” At the same time, some of Drexel’s department chairs are negotiating with other hospitals to move entire residency programs to new locations.
One of Freedman’s strategies for improving the finances at Hahnemann, which serves a large number of poor patients, was reducing the size of the training program, he said in an April interview. But now the program is going away completely.
Separately, on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, in an unusual move, appointed a temporary manager, R. Kyle Kramer, of Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting, to oversee the closure of Hahnemann, as well as the continuing operations at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, also owned by the same parent. No one at the agency remembers doing that in at least 20 years, a spokesman said.
The residents’ futures are out of Kramer’s purview.
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, which oversees residency and other physician training programs, last week invoked its Extraordinary Circumstances Policy, which provides guidelines for for residents and fellows to move to other programs.
Under those provisions, hospitals may tap Hahnemann residents for unfilled positions or ask for increase in the caps on their residency programs.
Thomas Jefferson University and Cooper University Health Care are among the Philadelphia-area academic medical centers that are reaching out to the soon-to-be-displaced Hahnemann residents. Both have set up web sites, inviting Hahnemann residents to apply for positions.
Jefferson’s web site is accepting applications for potential training opportunities not just at Jefferson Health, but also at Christiana Care Health System, Einstein Healthcare Network, and Mainline Health. The site had collected applications from more than 500 individuals as of Wednesday, Jefferson said.
Cooper’s web site says it will respond to residents within 24 hours and has scheduled an open house on Monday for potential Hahnemann transfers.
“Despite this unsettling setback, rest assured, with the national outcry of support, each of you will land on your feet and find a suitable training program," Cooper said.