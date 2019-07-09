“The Commonwealth is trying to develop a plan to keep Hahnemann open,” said state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Pa. “There are financial and structural challenges. But we are working on that.” He said he and other officials, including representatives of the state Health and Human Services departments, have been brainstorming with officials from Temple, Penn, Jefferson, Einstein and other systems affected by the threatened closure to review ways that Medicaid and other funds might be routed to keep Hahnemann’s key services going. He added that few of the informal advisers have agreed on what to do.