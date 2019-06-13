FILE - This March 23, 2010, file photo shows the Google logo at the Google headquarters in Brussels. Google, the tech giant known universally for its search engine, also has fingers in a number of other pies, like online advertising, email messaging and video. Its dominance in the search arena has brought Google under intense scrutiny by regulators in the U.S. and abroad. But some of its other activities have been in the regulators' cross-hairs, as well. The U.S. Justice Department is readying an antitrust investigation of Google's business practices in search and other areas.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)