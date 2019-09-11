Haverford Trust will host the next installment of its women’s speaker series on Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Davids Golf Club, entitled “What’s My Number?”
The discussion will focus on how female investors can best plan to save for retirement, including questions on when to retire, where to live, sources of income, projected medical expenses, and what family gifts or obligations to provide.
Cynthia Zickel, Haverford Trust vice president and portfolio manager, will address the individual questions surrounding retirement from noon to 2 p.m., at St. Davids Golf Club, 845 Radnor Street Rd., Wayne.
For information about the event, contact Haverford Trust at 610-995-8758 or email events@haverfordquality.com.