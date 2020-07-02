Accolade Inc., a health-care services firm with dual headquarters in Plymouth Meeting and Seattle, on Thursday began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol ACCD, selling shares for $22 each, above the anticipated range of $19 to $21, and raising a total of $220 million.
The higher-than-expected initial offering price and the sale of 10 million shares -- 1.25 million more than the target -- indicated strong investor interest in Accolade, which is hired by big companies to to help their employees navigate health care. Its four largest customers are American Airlines, Comcast Cable, Lowe’s, and State Farm.
“The COVID environment, as tragic as it is, it’s really cast a spotlight on the fact that employers struggle with the complexity of the health system in terms of expense,” Accolade’s chief financial officer, Steve Barnes, said in an interview. The pandemic “has illuminated the need for our services.”
Accolade has grown quickly in recent years, but the company has barely made a dent in the market it pursues, self-insured employers. “Employers pay for health care for about 170 million Americans and we serve 1.5 million, so we believe we’re at the beginning of a long journey,” Barnes said.
In the year ended Feb. 28, Accolade’s revenue increased 40%, to $132.5 million from $94.8 million in the year before. The company’s net loss declined to $51.4 million from $56.5 million over the same period, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Barnes said the company’s focus is on continuing to grow.
The filing said Accolade, which was founded in the Philadelphia area in 2007, has 60 corporate customers, up from 11 three years ago.
Accolade said in the filing that its competition includes large health plans that offer member services; other advocacy and navigation companies, such as Health Advocate Inc., which is also based in Plymouth Meeting; and emerging digital offerings that offer employees health-care navigation help.
Before going public, Accolade had raised $240 million of equity from investors, including Comcast Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, and Carrick Capital. Those investors did not sell shares in the IPO, and along with executives still own about half the company.
Accolade employs more than 500 in Plymouth Meeting and more than 200 in Seattle, where its chief executive Rajeev Singh and its technology group is based. Singh co-founded Concur, which designed and sold software to help companies manage employees’ expenses and is now owned by SAP.
The company has additional offices in Scottsville, Ariz.; Santa Monica, Calif.; and Prague. It employs 1,250 overall.