The transparent coverings are placed over the head and sealed at the neck, where a pair of tubes are connected. They can be extremely noisy, but their benefits are causing hospitals to look seriously at them. The helmets can reduce the number of patients requiring ventilators. While a ventilator costs from $25,000 to $50,000, a helmet typically sells for $150 to $175. And with proper cleaning, it can be used over and over again.