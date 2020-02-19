Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. appointed Peter Adamo chief executive of its Crozer-Keystone Health System, which has four hospitals in Delaware County and is a major employer there.
Adamo, who previously worked in the Philadelphia region as regional chief executive officer for Prime Healthcare’s Roxborough Memorial, Lower Bucks, and Suburban Community Hospitals, replaced Sharif Omar, effective Feb. 10.
Omar, who had been Crozer’s CEO since Nov. 2018, is moving with his family to Saudi Arabia, where he has accepted the role of Advisor to the Ministry of Health, Crozer said.
Before returning to the Philadelphia area this year, Adamo was president and CEO of Prospect’s Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., where he oversaw $27 million in capital upgrades, Crozer said.
Prospect, which is based in in Southern California, acquired Crozer, which had been a nonprofit, in July 2016 in a deal valued at $300 million. Crozer includes Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, and Springfield Hospital in Springfield. It employs 6,000.
Including the Crozer facilities, Prospect owns 17 hospitals in 5 states, according to its website.