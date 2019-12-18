Temple University has reached a definitive agreement to sell Fox Chase Cancer Center, an affiliated bone marrow transplant program, its share of Health Partners Plans to Thomas Jefferson University, the two nonprofits said Wednesday. The deal came after nearly a year of exclusive negotiations.
Neither Temple nor Jefferson, both of whom receive substantial benefits from their status as nonprofits, would disclose the price or why it is being kept hush-hush. Temple bought Fox Chase for $84 million in 2012.
The main reason for selling Fox Chase and its share of Health Partners, a Philadelphia Medicaid insurer, Temple officials have said previously, is to raise money that will strengthen the university’s health system and help secure its future as a vital provider of health care to the impoverished neighborhoods of North Philadelphia that provide most of its patients.
Without knowing how much money the sales will bring in for Temple, which until now has been transparent about the process, it’s impossible to evaluate whether the transaction has any chance of helping Temple meet its goal. In the year ended, June 30, Temple University Hospital received nearly $200 million in supplemental Medicaid payments.
Standard & Poor’s downgraded Jefferson’s credit rating by one notch in June, to A from A+, citing rapid growth that has put pressure on its operating profit margins and reduced the ratios used to measure how much cash its operations generate to pay off debt.
Jefferson and Temple said they expect the deal for Fox Chase and the Temple Bone Marrow Transplant program to be completed next spring. Temple’s bone marrow transplant program is one of 170 in the nation, and was among 12 that were identified as “over-performing” this year, according to data released this week by the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research.
No schedule has been set for the Health Partners deal.
“I think this is a terrific step forward in bringing together two premier institutions of Philadelphia, bringing them together on this and many other things that we’re exploring at the educational level, research level, and this is going to result in even better and more improved levels of health care to North Philadelphians and Philadelphians in general,” Temple’s president Dick Englert said Wednesday.