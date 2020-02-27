The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday said it will sue to block Thomas Jefferson University’s acquisition of the Einstein Healthcare Network, a deal that has been pending since Sept. 2018, alleging that the combination would reduce competition in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties.
“Jefferson and Einstein have a history of competing against each other to improve quality and service, including by upgrading medical facilities and investing in new technologies,” the FTC said in a statement. “The proposed merger would eliminate the robust competition between Jefferson and Einstein for inclusion in health insurance companies’ hospital networks to the detriment of patients.”
The commission said it will seek a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania to prevent Jefferson from completing the acquisition. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the FTC had not filed its complaint.
FTC’s pushback presents a stumbling block in the path of Jefferson CEO Stephen K. Klasko’s aggressive bid to significantly expand footprint in Philadelphia, where it competes with the University of Pennsylvania Health System, the other dominant player in the market.
Jefferson and Einstein said in a joint statement that they would review the challenge by the FTC and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
“We believe we have presented a strong and comprehensive case as to how the merger would benefit the patients we serve and advance our academic mission without reducing competition for healthcare services,” the statement said.
“At a time when regional and national politicians and leaders are seeking ways to better support essential safety net hospitals, we see this merger as a creative solution to preserve access and enhance services to the residents of North Philadelphia,” they health systems said.
Under chief executive Klasko, Jefferson has ballooned in size from three hospitals in 2015 to 14 now. Annual revenue has more than doubled to $5.2 billion, making Klasko’s nonprofit health-care empire a big player in the Philadelphia region. More recently, Jefferson agreed to acquire Temple University’s Fox Chase Cancer Center and Temple’s interest in Health Partners Plans, a Medicaid insurer, for an undisclosed amount.
In a 2018 interview, Klasko described Einstein, which has three hospitals with 965 licensed beds, as the “missing piece” that would fill a geographic gap between Abington Hospital in Montgomery County and three former Aria hospitals spread from Frankford in lower Northeast Philadelphia up to Langhorne in Bucks County.
That geographic impact is exactly what the FTC objected to.
The FTC said that together Jefferson and Einstein would control at least 60 percent of general acute-care hospital services in and around North Philadelphia and at least 45 percent of that market in and around Montgomery County, where Einstein owns Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in East Norriton and Jefferson owns Abington and Abington Lansdale Hospital.
The combination of Jefferson’s Magee Rehabilitation Hospital and Einstein’s MossRehab also raised alarms for the FTC. “As a result of the merger, the parties would control at least 70% of the inpatient acute rehabilitation services market in the Philadelphia area,” the FTC said.
A trial is scheduled to start Sept. 1. Instead of fighting in court to preserve the deal, the two health systems could back off from their plans.