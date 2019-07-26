Philadelphia officials won a partial victory in their bid to have a role in the sale of the St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
At a hearing in Wilmington Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross declined to put the city on par with secured lenders and the unsecured creditors committee during the auction of the North Philadelphia safety net hospital, but he told attorneys for St. Christopher's that the city deserved special consideration.
"When you become aware of information that affects continuity of care, you will notify the city," Gross told Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP attorney Mark Minuti, who is representing Philadelphia Academic Health System LLC.
Earlier, city officials said they wanted be a “consultation party” in the proposed sale “given the dire need to sustain the services provided by St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children."
From the city’s perspective, the best offer would not necessarily be the highest cash offer, but instead one that maintains what the city considers essential services at St. Chris. Those include preventive care, parental advice, developmental counseling, and other services at the Center for the Urban Child and St. Chris’s support for the Philadelphia Children’s Alliance, which aids sexually abused children in a partnership with the city.
The owner filed for bankruptcy protection on June 30 and includes St. Chrisopher's and Hahnemann University Hospital, which had no inpatients Friday and is closing.
The city is also welcome to have representatives at the St. Christopher’s auction, which is scheduled for Sept. 18, Minuti said.