Hahnemann University Hospital’s license has been terminated, the Pennsylvania Department of Health notified the judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the Philadelphia facility, last week.
“I am bringing the current situation at Hahnemann to your attention because I am deeply concerned about the state and security of the building and the supplies and equipment it is housing,” Secretary of Health Rachel L. Levine said Friday in a letter.
The hospital discharged its last inpatient in late July after Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children filed for bankruptcy protection in late June.
A joint venture of Tower Health and Drexel University has agreed to buy St. Christopher’s out of bankruptcy for $50 million.
It was not immediately clear what the license revocation means for the proposed sale of Hahnemann’s medical residency programs to Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc. for $55 million. Federal Medicare regulators, which oversees such residency programs, have appealed to the U.S. District Court to block the sale.
The residency programs, which had 570 doctors-in-training, receive medicare money to pay the residents and are part of a hospitals Medicare provider agreement. Under normal circumstances, the provider agreement and the residency slots associated with it would end when a hospital is no longer licensed.
Hahnemann officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Levine’s letter said significant work remained to be done at the hospital, including the removal of highly flammable chemicals, medical supplies, and laboratory equipment.
Some progress has been made by a “small team of extremely hard-working individuals,” the Levine said. “While I do not want to take away from the effort that they have put forth, the fact is it is just not enough.”