When the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, it increased coverage in two ways: by expanding Medicaid for the poor and improving plans for individuals. For the latter, the act set up a system so that nearly 90% of applicants received subsidies that reduced monthly premiums. The act also increased insurance protections for consumers, by banning plans that had lifetime caps on coverage or didn’t cover preexisting conditions. More than 20 million people were able to get insurance. But over time, the law’s regulations have been weakened, making room for new and cheaper plans with lesser coverage to enter the marketplace.