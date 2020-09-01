In Bucks County, Doylestown Health had a fourth-quarter operating loss of $13 million, for an operating margin of negative 14%. For the full year, it had a $28 million loss on revenues of $358 million. “The financial sacrifices Doylestown Health made during the pandemic were significant and to date have only partially been addressed by the federal CARES Act,” chief executive Jim Brexler said in a statement. Doylestown received $6 million in federal aid though June 30.