Thomas Jefferson University named Joseph G. Cacchione, a cardiologist who received his medical degree from Hahnemann University, to succeed Stephen Klasko as chief executive of the region’s large health system by number of hospitals.

Cacchione, most recently executive vice president for clinical network services at Ascension, a $27 billion Catholic nonprofit health system with 145 hospitals in 19 states, is scheduled to start on Sept. 6.

“I am honored to be the next CEO of Jefferson Health and Thomas Jefferson University, Cacchione said. ““I look forward to working together with the dedicated Jefferson team to continue the remarkable work they have done around creating one of the nation’s most respected healthcare organizations and distinctive universities,” he said.

Cacchione will lead a university and health system that expanded dramatically under Klakso, who stepped down at the end of last year, but remained as a consultant through June. Jefferson grew from three hospitals to 18 under Klasko. Jefferson also acquired Philadelphia University and Health Partners Plans, a nonprofit Medicaid and Medicare insurer.

Jefferson’s board of trustees’ chair Patricia D. Wellenbach said Cacchione’s “experience successfully managing large, complex organizations while also demonstrating thoughtful, inclusive leadership, leaves no doubt in my mind that he is the best person to take Jefferson into the future.”

This article will be updated.