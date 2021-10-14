Stephen K. Klasko, president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University, announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the year, unveiling his plans little more than a week after the nonprofit completed the acquisition of Einstein Healthcare Network.

During his eight years at Jefferson, Klasko led the organization through an expansion from three hospitals to 18. Under Klasko, Jefferson also acquired Philadelphia University to expand its educational offerings beyond the health sciences.

With the addition of Einstein on Oct. 4, Jefferson now has 36,600 employees on a full-time basis, $7 billion in annual revenue in the fiscal year ended June 30, and 3,600 hospital beds.

Another of Klasko’s deals is expected to be completed by the end of the year. That is the purchase of Temple University Health System’s 50% stake in Health Partners Plans Inc., a nonprofit Medicaid insurer also known as HPP.

Jefferson said that H. Richard Haverstick Jr., an emeritus member of Jefferson’s board of trustees, will serve as interim president and CEO as of January 1.

Through next year, Klasko will remain an advisor to Jefferson’s board.

This story will be updated.