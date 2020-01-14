Thomas Jefferson University is exploring a deal to raise money by selling ownership in some of its real estate to a large health-care real estate investor.
Under an initial agreement signed between Jefferson and Toledo, Ohio-based Welltower Inc. — with $30 billion in real estate investments — the two would “create a joint venture whereby Welltower would acquire a stake in certain real estate assets of Jefferson”
If Jefferson reaches a final agreement it could help the rapidly expanding nonprofit pay for the pending acquisition of Fox Chase Cancer Center from Temple University and Temple’s interest in Health Partners Plans, a Medicaid insurer.
“It is a creative way for Jefferson to finance some of its activities off balance sheet,” said Joshua Nemzoff, a New Hope investment banker for the nonprofit hospital sector. Nemzoff called the proposal “more thinking outside the box from a system in a very competitive market.”
Jefferson has grown significantly through acquisitions since 2015, from three hospitals to 18, including the pending deal for Einstein Healthcare Network. Under CEO Stephen Kalsko, Jefferson also acquired Philadelphia University. Only two of those transactions required any cash payment.
No details on what real estate Jefferson might sell were provided in the announcement.
In addition to the real estate joint venture, Welltower could help Jefferson both pay for new outpatient centers and decide where to put them. A third component of the partnership would place Jefferson clinicians at senior housing, assisted living, and memory care facilities owned by Welltower in the region.
Welltower properties in the Philadelphia region include 14 Genesis Healthcare nursing homes, eight Brandywine Living assisted living facilities, and eight ManorCare nursing homes, according to third quarter 2019 data posted on the company’s web site. In addition, Welltower owns South Jersey medical office buildings used by Cooper University Health Care and Virtua.