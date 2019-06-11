Recovery Centers of America, a King of Prussia operator of drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers, said Tuesday it immediately wants to add 250 employees for its facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Massachusetts, with an additional 100 positions expected by the end of the year.
The bulk of the jobs available now, according to the company’s web site, are in nursing and other clinical care positions.
Recovery Center of America said the expansion is prompted in part by the opioid epidemic in the state and across the country. At least 5,559 people died in Pennsylvania in 2017 as a result of drug overdose, according to state data. In 2018, the number of deaths fell to 4,267.
The company, backed by more than $300 million from investment firm Deerfield Management Co., already employs 1,450.
It has inpatient facilities in Devon; Mays Landing, NJ; Westminster and Danvers, Mass.; and Earleville and Waldorf, Md. In addition, it has an outpatient center in Voorhees and a medication-assisted-treatment clinic in Trenton.
Recovery Centers, founded by developer Brian O’Neill, said it plans to expand to the South and Midwest this year and next.