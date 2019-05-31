Kindred Healthcare LLC said it is closing its transitional care hospital at 1930 S. Broad St. after being unable to negotiate a satisfactory renewal of its lease. The facility employs 107, Michele Basile, chief executive of Kindred Hospitals of Philadelphia, said Friday.
The Louisville, Ky., company told state regulators in a May 21 filing that the target date for the closure of Kindred Hospital South Philadelphia is July 21.
“If any patients need continued care after the hospital closes, we will take every step necessary to help them in relocating, including arranging for requested transfers and paying for any expenses,” Basile said.
The hospital has 57 long-term care beds, according to its web site. It had $19 million in annual revenue, according to the latest information from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.
In the Philadelphia region, Kindred has additional hospitals in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia and in Havertown.