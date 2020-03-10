Main Line Health on Monday opened its latest outpatient center, in King of Prussia, the nonprofit said. The 94,000-square-foot facility is home to Main Line Health’s first Women’s Specialty Center, in collaboration with Axia Women’s Health.
Since announcing the building plan in early 2018, the cost climbed to $38.4 million from $32 million because of added scope of services, an increase in floor space, and additional parking, a Main Line spokesperson said. The total cost was $64 million, including the land purchase, furnishings and equipment, and other expenses.
In addition to primary care, services include cardiology and cardiac testing, endocrinology, neurology, general surgery, orthopedics, imaging, physical therapy, and lab services. The center has a teaching kitchen and will offer wellness classes. Plans also call for a 6,500-square-foot rooftop farm. Produce from the farm will be used for cooking classes and donated to a local university and community groups in Norristown, Main Line said.
Axia Women’s Health, which has headquarters in Oaks and Voorhees, describes itself as one of the nation’s largest women’s health groups with 350 providers and more than 110 women’s health centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Indiana, according to a November news release on an acquisition in Indiana.
The King of Prussia outpatient center, at 120 Valley Green Lane, is Main Line’s sixth such facility. Others are in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton, and Newtown Square.