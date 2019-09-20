The nonprofit team of Drexel University and Tower Health has agreed to pay $50 million for St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, edging out the for-profit California hospital company KPC Global in negotiations that lasted until early Friday morning.
“This will ensure that the hospital remains a vital resource to families in North Philadelphia and throughout the city and region and that Drexel’s medical education training program at the institution will continue,” Drexel president John Fry said in an email to faculty.
The sale agreement is expected to be finalized later today. It will have to be approved by the bankruptcy court in Wilmington — a hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Drexel and Tower, which have a new 20-year academic affiliation agreement and are collaborating on medical-school campus near Tower’s flagship hospital in Berks County, will be equal partners in the ownership of St. Christopher’s, Fry said.
The purchase of St. Christopher’s will add to Tower’s growing presence in Southeastern Pennsylvania, where it bought five community hospitals in 2017. Last year it added 19 urgent care sites, mostly in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery through the acquisition of Premier Urgent Care.
The St. Christopher’s real estate is owned by separate companies and was not included in the bankruptcy. It may be sold in a separate deal.
St. Christopher’s, which traces its roots to a pediatric clinic opened in Kensington in 1875, landed in bankruptcy after longtime owner Tenet Healthcare Corp. sold it and Hahnemann University Hospital last year to California investment banker Joel Freedman for $170 million.
Because its finances were intertwined with the money-losing Hahnemann, it’s not clear whether St. Christopher’s is profitable. St. Christopher’s had $290 million in net patient revenue last year, according to federal government data compiled by American Hospital Directory.
A group of St. Christopher’s doctors advocating for a local, nonprofit owner said primary care doctors affiliated with the hospital care for more than 30,000 children each year in what they described as the second-poorest congressional district in the nation. Its emergency department logs 65,000 to 70,000 visits annually, the doctors said. The hospital employs 1,500, including 237 physicians, according to a bankruptcy document.
Four Philadelphia nonprofit health systems led by Jefferson Health said in July that they were interested in acquiring the 188-bed St. Christopher’s, which gets about two-thirds of its revenue from Medicaid, but the group decided not to bid by Wednesday’s deadline. The consortium supplies 60 percent of St. Christopher’s inpatient transfers.
Tower and Drexel, with the backing of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, also teamed up in a separate auction last month for Hahnemann’s residency programs, but lost to Jefferson’s $55 million bid. Federal regulators are trying to block that sale in U.S. District Court in Delaware, where the parent company of Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s filed for bankruptcy.
Hahnemann, which discharged its last patient on July 26, was the primary teaching hospital for Drexel’s College of Medicine. Drexel’s medical school also sends students to St. Christopher’s for training in their third and fourth years of medical school.
St. Christopher’s would be Tower’s second Philadelphia hospital. It acquired Chestnut Hill Hospital in 2017 as part of a $418 million deal that also gave it four additional hospitals in Montgomery and Chester Counties.
Integrating the five hospitals has been difficult. In the year ended June 30, they had an operating loss of $129 million on $542 million in revenue. Tower’s overall operating loss was $168 million.
“We are confident that our performance in [fiscal 2020] will return to profitability,” Tower’s chief financial officer Gary Connor said last month.