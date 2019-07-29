Temple University has agreed to sell Fox Chase Cancer Center and its share of the insurer Health Partners Plans to Thomas Jefferson University, following exclusive negotiations that started in January, the two Philadelphia nonprofits said Monday.
Both board of directors have approved the transaction. The final price will be “set upon completion of the formal agreement in the weeks to come,” Temple and Jefferson said. Jefferson said in a recent bond-sale document that the cash price for Fox Chase and Health Partners could be “significant” and that it would have to take on additional debt to pay it.
Temple and Jefferson, which are also partnering on a bid for the bankrupt St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, described the transaction as part of a wide-ranging collaboration
For Temple the sale is part of a effort to strengthen Temple University Health System’s financial foundation, to ensure that it can continue to serve the North Philadelphia community and not pose a financial threat to the university, which owns it.
“We’re ecstatic about this,” Temple president Richard M. Englert said. “Obviously when we started all of this, we wanted to make certain that durability is one of the hallmarks of any kind of relationship, and this provides us that kind of durability. It clearly strengthens our financial situation, so that we can focus on our core mission. That includes population health, community health, and a long term relationship with an outstanding university.”
Though a final agreement has yet to be signed, Englert said he was confident that the sale would happen. “This is solid, and we know it’s going to happen,” said Englert, who declined to discuss the financial side of the transaction.
If completed, the deal will add to a string of acquisitions under Jefferson chief executive Stephen K. Klasko that have shuffled the region’s health-care landscape and expanded the scope of the Center City institution from three hospitals to 18 since 2015, including the pending deal for Einstein Healthcare Network. Jefferson also acquired Philadelphia University.
“Together with our pending merger with the Einstein Health Network, this unique collaboration with one of the state’s premier universities and health systems will present a statewide and national model for coordinated and enhanced access, quality, and clinical experience for patients throughout the community, especially the vulnerable North Broad street and downtown corridors,” Stephen K. Klasko, president of Thomas Jefferson University, said in a news release.
Temple’s sale of the 100-bed Fox Chase system with about 2,000 employees is part of a restructuring started more than a year ago designed to help bolster its weak financial position and improve its ability to provide crucial health-care services in a high-poverty area of the city.
Fox Chase, which is in the Burholme section of Northeast Philadelphia, is in an elite group of 50 comprehensive cancer centers, as designated by the National Cancer Institute.