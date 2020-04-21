Tower Health, citing the loss of as much as half its revenue, on Tuesday announced the furlough of at least 1,000 of the more than 14,000 employees in the seven-hospital system based in Berks County.
Because of the suspension of non-urgent and elective services, the closure of many outpatient facilities, and the postponement of internal projects, “sustained work is not available for some of our employees,” Therese Sucher, Tower’s chief operating officer, said in an internal email.
Unlike many other Philadelphia health systems Tower has not provided an estimate of how much money it is losing because of lower revenue from postponed services and higher costs from the pandemic. The much larger University of Pennsylvania Health System, for example, said Monday that it is projecting a $450 million operating loss from mid-March through June — before accounting for government aid.
Sucher said in her email that managers would inform the affected employees of the furlough on Tuesday and Wednesday. During the furlough employees will continue to receive benefits if they have them now and will be able to use their accrued paid time off to receive pay during the furlough, she said.
Tower’s hospitals include Brandywine in Coatesville, Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia, Jennersville Regional in West Grove, Phoenixville in Phoenixville, and Pottstown Memorial Medical Center in Pottstown, along with its flagship Reading Hospital in West Reading.
Tower Health has also completed the $50 million acquisition of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia in a joint venture with Drexel University.