Dobson contends that he was forced to watch an hour-long gay conversion tape as punishment in his boarding home on the Hershey School campus, and that it was followed by a campaign of prayer sessions and other efforts to get him to change his sexual orientation. “We would pray together to have God help me from being gay,” Dobson told his lawyers. Dobson said he was also told by his house parents of “terrible things that happened to other gay people.”