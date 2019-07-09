Holtec, which did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday, denied paying Symonds, according to the report. Holtec has described the failure to report the debarment as an inadvertent oversight. But task force special counsel Jim Walden said the records disclosed Tuesday suggest “Mr. Singh may have played a role in ... or at least at a minimum been aware of” the activity that led to Holtec’s debarment as a contractor with the Tennessee Valley Authority.