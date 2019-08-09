After Hong Kong police fired 800 tear gas canisters at umbrella-wielding demonstrators on a single day this week, hundreds of empty aluminum shells littered the streets in the wake of the protests. Stunningly, many of those shells were made in the Keystone State.
Pennsylvania is a leading manufacturer of tear gas exported all over the globe. Combined Systems Inc. of Jamestown, south of Erie, and Nonlethal Technologies of Homer City, east of Pittsburgh, are among the Top 5 companies in the world producing so-called “riot control systems,” according to Visiongain, a market research firm based in London. Activists call the products “chemical weapons.”
Hong Kong police’s use of tear gas has become a flash point as security forces battle daily against political demonstrators, who for more than two months have protested a plan to enable the extradition of citizens to mainline China.
From June 1 through July 31, the Hong Kong security forces had fired about 1,000 tear gas canisters as a form of “riot control,” police told local journalists. On Aug. 5 alone, police shot off at least 800 shells.
Tear gas is so prevalent in Hong Kong that dark-humored protesters call themselves “teargas sommeliers,” claiming they can tell when it was manufactured, said Thomas Yau, a Shanghai videographer working in Hong Kong. "Those made in 2017 have an ‘earthy after taste’, " Yau tweeted.
Three American lawmakers were shocked by the toxic fog blanketing the Asian economic powerhouse and reports of tear gas being fired directly at unarmed protesters and journalists.
On Aug. 2, New Jersey U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R.-Ocean) wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross asking them to suspend the future sales of riot control equipment -- including tear gas -- to the Chinese police and to publicly announce that U.S. will not contribute to the internal repression of peaceful protests in Hong Kong.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (R.-Texas) previously had taken to Twitter on July 29 to stop tear gas exports.
“USA banned exporting tear gas crime control equipment to China after the Communist Party massacred dissidents in Tiananmen Square,” wrote Cruz. “If Xi Jinping doesn’t stop eroding Hong Kong’s sovereignty & halt attacks on protesters, the US must consider applying the same policy to Hong Kong.”
A Massachusetts congressman echoed the demand.
“Escalating & unnecessary violence by #HongKong police worsens the situation,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, (D.-Worchester, MA) “The U.S. should immediately suspend any transfers of police products including tear gas to #HongKong until adequate safeguards are in place.”
The legislators’ letters and tweets followed a petition that garnered a little over 110,000 signatures calling for the suspension of so-called nonlethal exports to Hong Kong to prevent human rights abuses and a July 24 appeal by Amnesty International “to suspend all transfers of less lethal ‘crowd control’ equipment” including tear gas and rubber bullets to Hong Kong.
Britain suspended sales of tear gas and other munitions to the Hong Kong police last week.
A spokesperson for Combined Systems, which also makes high-capacity Venom brand grenade launchers, did not return calls for comment. Combined Systems is owned by the Carlyle Group, which manages $13 billion in global assets. Michael Scott Oberdick and James A. Oberdick, the owners of Nonlethal Technologies, also declined to comment.
The U.S. Department of Commerce, which regulates exports of tear gas, did not reply to multiple requests for comment. On Aug. 8, the U.S. Department of State issued a warning to travelers planning to visit Hong Kong to “exercise increased caution due to civil unrest.”
Since it was first deployed in a 1921 experiment on volunteers from the Philadelphia Police Department, tear gas is increasingly used to disburse crowds. That’s despite a ban for use in warfare by the Chemical Weapons Convention. Though the U.S. military has not officially used tear gas since 1975, local law enforcement is exempt from restrictions, said Stephen Semler, a Beiruit-based researcher who has worked with Armament Research Services, a specialist intelligence consultancy.
Tear gas recently was deployed in the United States in mid-July by police in Puerto Rico who were facing thousands of demonstrators demanding the resignation of Gov. Ricardo A. Rosselló; U.S. Customs agents at the Mexican border fired tear gas Jan. 1 on migrants near a fence in Tijuana and in November on migrants near San Diego; and Arizona police fired it last August during protests directed at President Trump.
It often has been used by Israel and forces in Bahrain, Egypt, and Iraq.
The market for tear gas and other crowd control munitions is expected to grow by about 6 percent each year in the coming decade, according to analysts at Visiongain.
“Considering that it causes asphyxiation and vomiting, ‘tear gas’ strikes me as a euphemism,” said Semler. “You hear it categorized as ‘non-lethal’ but people die from it all the time, -- usually when it’s fired indoors or when a canister fired from a launcher hits someone in the head. Referring to it as a ‘riot control agent’ implies there’s a riot -- and not a demonstration or just a bunch of refugees fleeing a horrible consequence.”
What police and protesters call tear gas actually is not a gas at all, said Anna Feigenbaum, a professor at Bournemouth University in England who wrote Tear Gas, From the Battlefields of World War I to the Streets of Today, the definitive book on the topic. Rather, the chemical compounds are toxic powders that are aerosolized as a fog or a spray.
“They are designed to attack the senses simultaneously, intentionally producing both physical and psychological trauma,” said Feigenbaum. “It acts as an irritant on multiple sites of the body at once, primarily affecting mucous membranes and respiratory system.”
There is no legal obligation in any country to record the number of deaths and injuries from tear gas, Feigenbaum said. Unlike other dangerous and toxic products, tear gas is not well regulated. There are no organizations that effectively monitor sales, exports or stockpiles.