Biotech firm Incyte is moving 400 workers from Pennsylvania to Wilmington

Aided by $15 million in Delaware state incentives, Incyte, a fast-growing company that develops and sells cancer and anti-inflammatory drugs, is moving 400 employees from Chadds Ford, Pa., to two buildings in the former MBNA-Bank of America complex in Wilmington.

The move will help fill the vacuum left in Wilmington’s Rodney Square office district by the departure of the DuPont Co. and the state’s largest banks over the past 20 years.

Advertisement

The move will “enable closer collaboration between our teams” and make it easier for Incyte to keep growing, Incyte chief executive Hervé Hoppenot said in a statement.

Incyte employs 2,500 worldwide, including 800 in suburban Wilmington and 400 in Pennsylvania. It has added at least 200 employees annually in each of the past four years. The company earned $600 million in after-tax profits on sales of $3.7 billion last year.

Incyte was founded in 2002 by a group of scientists including staff at DuPont’s former drug unit. Its products include drugs to fight myelofibrosis, vitiligo, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer.

Delaware has agreed to pay the publicly traded company $9.18 million if Incyte meets its hiring targets for the next two years. The company expects to add more than 500 positions, according to the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, which gives public grants to employers.

Incyte says most of its work is technical and management salaries average from $90,000 to more than $200,000 a year.

The state also has agreed to pay Incyte up to $5.67 million toward lab construction. Incyte officials said they did not seek rival aid packages from Pennsylvania or other states, preferring to focus growth in Delaware.

“Delaware has been our home,” Hoppenot said. “We are grateful for the continued support of the state.”

Delaware has also subsidized at least one Incyte spin-off, Prelude Therapeutics.

Hoppenot and other administrators plan to move out of the company’s four-building headquarters complex just north of Wilmington to the downtown offices and replace the original offices with research labs.

“It’s a big deal for our state,” said Delaware Gov. John Carney, who is finishing a second term and plans to run for mayor of Wilmington.

The buildings Incyte will occupy include an eight-story office tower over a parking garage that faces the former DuPont and Wilmington Trust headquarters across the city’s central square, and a smaller building nearby that was “world headquarters” for the late Charles M. Cawley’s MBNA Corp., the largest Visa and MasterCard lender before its 2006 acquisition by Bank of America.

The Incyte move is part of a campaign by Delaware leaders to restore the city’s luster as “America’s corporate capital” and a local employment engine.

Delaware’s reputation as a corporate legal center has separately come under attack from Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, TransPerfect cofounder Peter Shawe, and other corporate executives displeased by rulings from the state’s Chancery Court.

A former MBNA building nearby is the focus of a separate effort by the du Pont family-backed Longwood Foundation to lure Widener University’s Delaware Law School from suburban Talleyville and Delaware State University’s nursing program in Dover to Wilmington.