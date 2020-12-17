Jameel Rush, a Philadelphia-based human resources professional, has been named the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the company announced Thursday.
Rush, 35, will play a leading role in supporting DEI efforts across all aspects of the Inquirer, including the newsroom. He also will serve an instrumental role in community outreach.
“I am a native son of Philadelphia and am passionate about seeing that equity is represented everywhere,” Rush said in a press release. “I’m proud to join The Philadelphia Inquirer and contribute to the meaningful impact that local journalism can have on our communities.”
Prior to joining the Inquirer, Rush served as the vice president of global diversity and inclusion at Aramark, where he led the company’s DEI strategy. In a previous role as director of human resources at Yoh Staffing Group, he established a talent management plan that led to growth in succession pools, candidate readiness, and development plans. Rush also helped redesign the business’s talent acquisition strategy to better identify diverse talent.
His diversity efforts have been recognized by prominent organizations including Diversity Inc., the Human Rights Campaign, and Disability:IN.
“Jameel is a proven human resources leader with significant experience in DEI work, and his expertise and talents will benefit our entire company,” Inquirer Publisher and CEO Elizabeth H. Hughes said in a press release.
Rush holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Temple University and a master’s in organization development and leadership from Saint Joseph’s University.
He will serve on the executive leadership team and report to Hughes beginning on Jan. 4.