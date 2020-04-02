Neil Vogel, a New York tech executive and a Lower Moreland High School graduate, has joined The Inquirer’s board, publisher and CEO Elizabeth H. Hughes said Thursday.
Vogel is the chief executive of Dotdash, formerly About.com. He joined the company in 2013 and led its shift from a general information web site to branded properties that include Investopedia, The Spruce, Brides, Lifewire and TreeHugger. Dotdash is part of publicly traded IAC (NASDAQ: IAC), a New York holding company of internet brands that are among the largest and fastest-growing online publishers.
Before Dotdash, Vogel founded Recognition Media, best known for the Webby Awards. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
“I am honored to help The Inquirer innovate and develop new models for a sustainable future for news and journalism befitting the great city of Philadelphia,” Vogel said of joining the 10-member board. “I essentially learned to read from The Inquirer Sports section and am still a subscriber today, and I hope to help The Inquirer be a vital part of the community for generations to come.”