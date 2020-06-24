Archer says SAP focused on how to virtually continue the success of its internship program — ranked as the top program in the U.S. in a 2019 survey from the career site WayUp.com. Although much of the company already conducts business virtually due to its international structure, Archer and her team wanted to provide new training for managers on how to better help this year’s interns. SAP encouraged its managers to turn on videos and microphones in all of its virtual meetings for easier communication, and to send interns a team organization chart with pictures of the office floor plan to help them envision what the normal working environment looks like.